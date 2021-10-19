community

Take a tour of the Beverly Hills Witch's House for spooky Halloween thrills

It was built 100 years ago in Culver City for Willat Studios, before it was moved to its current location and turned into a home.
By Olivia Smith
Take a tour of the Beverly Hills Witch's House for Halloween thrills

We're exploring local history and hidden facts in our communities. ABC7 highlights extraordinary details in neighborhoods you may otherwise overlook.

The Beverly Hills storybook abode at the corner of Carmelita Avenue and Walden Drive looks more like a movie set than a house. And, in fact, that's what it was before it moved to this location.

The protected landmark was built 100 years ago in Culver City for Willat Studios. Its exterior originally served as a set while the interior held offices.

MORE: How this LA canyon filled with oak trees went from an oasis to a parking lot

The structure was moved to Beverly Hills in 1926 and that's when it was converted into a home. But it didn't leave the spotlight. You may recognize it from the film "Clueless."

If you look it up on Wikipedia it's also known as the Spadena House after former homeowners.

Every Halloween, thousands line up for a chance to trick or treat.

MORE: These LA apartments were once the historic 28th Street YMCA designed by legendary Black architect

While one cannot usually enter the home as it's a private property, ABC7 was recently given a tour.

Watch the video above for the full report.

