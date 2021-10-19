Take a tour of the Beverly Hills Witch's House for spooky Halloween thrills

The Beverly Hills storybook abode at the corner of Carmelita Avenue and Walden Drive looks more like a movie set than a house. And, in fact, that's what it was before it moved to this location.The protected landmark was built 100 years ago in Culver City for Willat Studios. Its exterior originally served as a set while the interior held offices.The structure was moved to Beverly Hills in 1926 and that's when it was converted into a home. But it didn't leave the spotlight. You may recognize it from the film "Clueless."If you look it up on Wikipedia it's also known as the Spadena House after former homeowners.Every Halloween, thousands line up for a chance to trick or treat.While one cannot usually enter the home as it's a private property, ABC7 was recently given a tour.