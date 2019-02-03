EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5119433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A witness described seeing a small plane as it plunged from the sky and parts of its wreckage ignited a house fire in Yorba Linda on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Two people were killed and two others hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a small plane crashed in a Yorba Linda neighborhood, igniting a massive blaze that involved multiple homes, authorities said.According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Cessna 414A took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport shortly before the incident. The facility is about 15 miles west of the crash site.Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire authority said there were at least two active structure fires at the scene on Canyon Drive near Crestknoll Drive.The Fire Authority later confirmed the death toll and number of injured. The deceased were not immediately identified. The conditions of the survivors, who suffered burn injuries, were unknown.A witness' video shows a two-story home engulfed by a massive inferno as horrified neighbors look on and two explosions are heard.In the footage, a piece of the plane's wreckage is burning in the street. A man is seen dousing it with water from a garden hose. Another man then uses a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.Other debris from the aircraft was scattered on nearby rooftops.Anaheim firefighters assisted in the response, along with deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.Pokey Sanchez, an OCFA assistant chief, said firefighters planned to sift through the badly burned two-story house in case there are additional victims.