Yorba Linda: 5 people killed after small plane crash ignites house fires

EMBED </>More Videos

An Orange County sheriff's lieutenant said five people were killed when a small plane crashed in a suburban Yorba Linda neighborhood Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

By and ABC7.com staff
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Five people were killed Sunday afternoon after a small plane crashed in a Yorba Linda neighborhood, igniting a massive blaze that involved multiple homes, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Cessna 414A took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport shortly before the incident. The facility is about 15 miles west of the crash site.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire authority said there were at least two active structure fires at the scene on Canyon Drive near Crestknoll Drive.

During an evening press conference, authorities said the pilot, a man, died in the crash, as well as four people inside the home - two men and two women.

EMBED More News Videos

A witness described seeing a small plane as it plunged from the sky and parts of its wreckage ignited a house fire in Yorba Linda on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.



Authorities said they received the pilot's emergency signal around 1:35 p.m.

Some 70 firefighters, one of whom suffered a minor injury, responded to the location.

A witness' video shows a two-story home engulfed by a massive inferno as horrified neighbors look on and two explosions are heard.

In the footage, a piece of the plane's wreckage is burning in the street. A man is seen dousing it with water from a garden hose. Another man then uses a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Other debris from the aircraft was scattered on nearby rooftops. NTSB officials said the debris filed was about 4 blocks long.

Anaheim firefighters assisted in the response, along with deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.



Pokey Sanchez, an OCFA assistant chief, said firefighters planned to sift through the badly burned two-story house in case there are additional victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireplane crashorange county fire authorityfirefightersYorba LindaOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Super Bowl Sunday to see less heavy rain across SoCal
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl debate
Watch Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl
Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl 2019 halftime show
Police warn people not to drink and drive for Super Bowl Sunday
Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into cheering squad
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' 'Avengers' and 'Captain Marvel' spots
Show More
PCH reopens near Ventura County line after strong storm
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
LA landmarks turn Rams blue for Super Bowl
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Boyle Heights hit-and-run caught on camera, suspect sought
More News