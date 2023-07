Yosemite National Park Rangers want to make your next visit a little easier, especially during the peak season of summer.

Yosemite National Park asking for visitors' input on experience inside park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- Yosemite National Park Rangers want to make your next visit a little easier, especially during the peak season of summer.

For the next eight weeks, park rangers are seeking your input on several key concepts to improve access and visitors' experience, including traffic congestion inside the park.

There's also a virtual public meeting scheduled for July 19 at 4 pm.

For more information and to submit a comment, please visit the national park's website.