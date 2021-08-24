LA County again reviewing COVID guidelines for youth sports athletes, staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New COVID-19 protocols for youth sports in Los Angeles County are expected to be announced on Tuesday.The guidelines from the county Department of Public Health are expected to at least require mask-wearing by spectators and athletes for indoor sports, removing them only temporarily to eat or drink. Athletes in water sports such as swimming or water polo could remove their masks while in the water.Guidelines posted last week stated required weekly testing for players and staff, regardless of vaccination status, for "moderate risk" and "high risk" sports. Those include baseball, dodgeball, flag football, lacrosse, field hockey, softball, volleyball, basketball, boxing, football, hockey, rugby, soccer and wrestling.By Monday afternoon, however, the guidelines had been removed from the county's website, apparently undergoing further revision. According to the public health department, the effective date of the rules will be changed to give teams time to adjust to the amended guidance. The original rules stated they took effect on Friday.Those initial guidelines also called for twice-weekly testing for those who are unvaccinated. The rules also required all participants to be tested within 48 hours of any "inter-team" competition, with results available before the game begins."Given the increase in community transmission of COVID-19 and the predominance of the more easily spread Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status, is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community," according to the county's guidance. "The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads more easily than strains of the virus that circulated in L.A. in the past."