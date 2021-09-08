Community & Events

California recall election: Will the youth vote impact the polls?

According to the Political Data Intelligence, only 14% of 18 to 34-year-olds have cast their mail in ballots so far.
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Are young people voting in the California Governors recall election?

In the 2020 election, 54% of Californians ages 18 to 29 voted according to data from Tufts University.

But by July 16, 18 to 25-year-olds represented only about 13% of registered voters in LA County, according to the CA Secretary of State's website.

Assistant professor of political science at Cal State Long Beach Matt Lesenyie said his students still have questions about the election.

"Most of our conversations have been around just registering to vote," said Lesenyie

He said a driving force that might get young voters to the polls is focusing on what this generation really cares about, like the environment.

"You have a real choice in this recall about whether you want the state to address climate change impacts and remediate some of the crises we see related to wildfires. Those are our areas where the candidates vary significantly," he said.

UCLA student Alex Valdivia is a political science major from Bakersfield. He said his friends talk about the recall election constantly.

"People are trying to get others out to vote. At least on campus, it's been very talked about," said Valdivia.

Alex said his beliefs on climate change and DACA are what's bringing him to the vote centers.

"It's pretty important that we get out there and vote, show them that we have a voice," he said.

But according to data website Political Data Intelligence, only 14% of 18 to 34-year-olds have cast their mail in ballots so far.

