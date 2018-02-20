YouTube video shows man with replica firearm being shot with foam bullets by Long Beach police

A video posted to YouTube showed bystanders yelling at Long Beach police officers as they shot foam bullets and released a K-9 on a man to take him into custody. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A video posted to YouTube showed bystanders yelling at Long Beach police officers as they shot foam bullets and released a K-9 on a man to take him into custody.

Officers were called to the area of 2nd Street and Bay Shore Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a man walking in the middle of the street with a possible gun pointed at passing vehicles, according to the department.

Authorities said the man did not comply with their orders. In the video, the man had his hands on his head and his pants down. At one point, he yelled at officers the he wouldn't get down on his knees.

After officers fired foam bullets, the small crowd watching began yelling at officers, many expressing they thought the police went too far.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Joel Peterson, was treated for minor injuries and taken to jail.

Police said a replica gun was found at the scene.

Peterson was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for the perceived threat with the replica firearm and resisting arrest.
