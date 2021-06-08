kanye west

Kanye West Gap: $200 jacket 1st piece of Yeezy collection revealed

Shares rose for the store after 1st piece of Kanye West Yeezy Gap collection unveiled
Gap is finally showing off a first look at its new Yeezy collection with Kanye West nearly a year after the retailer signed the rapper.

The first item in the collaboration is a bright blue round jacket that costs $200, CNN reported. Pre-orders have begun on Gap's website in the United States and will ship in the fall, according to a press release. The jacket doesn't feature any type of fasteners in the front and features a Yeezy Gap logo tag in the interior.

Prior to the release, "floating projections" of the jacket will appear at various locations in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The $200 jacket markets the first tease of the highly anticipated clothing line. In June 2020, Gap announced a 10-year partnership with West that includes "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points." Financial terms of the deal weren't revealed.

However, the launch hasn't been without hiccups: the Yeezy logo has sparked legal issues with Walmart.

Kanye West has earned most of his money from his apparel businesses. The rapper turned shoe mogul is now reportedly worth $6.6 billion. West's Yeezy sneaker partnership with Adidas and his clothing line with the Gap are worth a combined $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, according to a UBS report published in February.

Shares of the Gap rose nearly 2% after the unveiling.

