LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many Los Angeles Unified computer screens may go dark Monday as parents plan a Zoom blackout to increase pressure on the district to reopen schools.While Los Angeles County has reached the threshold for elementary schools to reopen, LAUSD administrators and the teachers union are advocating for them to stay closed until teachers can be vaccinated.Some parents groups have been holding protests, including a caravan that drove around downtown Los Angeles, and now the Zoom blackout planned Monday.The teachers union arranged its own demonstration over the weekend in support of staying closed, arguing that not only would teachers be at-risk for contracting coronavirus, but many of their students and families would be as well.Some other districts around Southern California are beginning to welcome students and teachers back to campus.The diocese of San Bernardino is welcoming back students to in-person learning at its 12 elementary schools. That starts Monday with the youngest students and the others will phase in over the next week.Riverside County schools will remain closed for now because infection rates there have not dipped below the state's threshold for reopening campuses.