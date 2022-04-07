No sign of foul play in death of security guard in Malibu, officials say

The body of 58-year-old Inge Baumbach was found on March 29 in the back parking lot of his workplace at the Trancas Country Market, an upscale shopping mall located along the Pacific Coast Highway, across the street from Zuma Beach.
According to authorities, he had blunt force trauma to his upper body. Homicide detectives had been calling it a suspicious death and the official cause of death is still unknown.
Meanwhile, detectives are searching for a person who was parked in the lot at the time of the discovery.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau.
A GoFundMe has since been created to help the family of Baumbach.