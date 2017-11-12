1 killed, 2 injured after car goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest

A mangled car is seen on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, following a wreck along Glendora Ridge Road in Mt. Baldy.

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
One person died and two others were injured after a vehicle went over the side of a road in the Angeles National Forest Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire officials said the department received a call around 10 a.m. regarding a vehicle down a cliffside on Glendora Ridge Road.

Three people were involved in the crash, but only two people survived and were rescued by crews at the bottom of the cliff. The mangled vehicle was found about 500 to 900 feet below the road.

Authorities said the two survivors suffered broken bones, but did not release their conditions. The pair were airlifted to trauma centers.

It was unclear what caused the crash. The identity of the deceased person was not released.

The investigation was ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashtraffic fatalitiesMount BaldySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 61 killed in 7.2 quake on Iran-Iraq border
Hundreds march together for #MeToo rally in Hollywood
Veteran fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Orange
El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Girl ID'd after fatal crash near Boyle Heights taco stand
Man walks with 200-pound cross to honor Texas shooting victims
Man killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspect sought
Show More
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Ford completely revamps Expedition SUV for 2018
LASD deputies walk into South El Monte store, stop robbery in progress
1st awards of the season handed out at Oscar Governors Awards
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos