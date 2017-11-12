1 killed, 2 injured after car goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest

One person died and two others were injured after a vehicle went over the side of a road in the Angeles National Forest Sunday morning.Los Angeles County Fire officials said the department received a call around 10 a.m. regarding a vehicle down a cliffside on Glendora Ridge Road.Three people were involved in the crash, but only two people survived and were rescued by crews at the bottom of the cliff. The mangled vehicle was found about 500 to 900 feet below the road.Authorities said the two survivors suffered broken bones, but did not release their conditions. The pair were airlifted to trauma centers.It was unclear what caused the crash. The identity of the deceased person was not released.The investigation was ongoing.