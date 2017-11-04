1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash

A woman died and three others suffered injuries after two vehicles and a Santa Clarita city bus crashed at an intersection Saturday night.The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway. Authorities said a truck towing a trailer rear-ended a sedan and that vehicle was pushed into a city bus.The driver of the sedan, a woman, was killed in the crash."A white truck towing a trailer can up behind the stopped vehicle, collided into it and appeared to push it across the intersection," Sgt. Scott Shoemaker said.Authorities also said there were five people onboard the bus, including the driver, and only one person suffered minor injuries.Shoemaker added that the victim's car was smashed then car ended up on top of it and the bus careened through the intersection, it ended up hitting power poles near the intersection.In a photo captured by a witness, a pickup truck appeared to be on top of a sedan.The driver of the bus and truck were taken to a local hospital to be checked for drugs or alcohol, but authorities said they do not believe those substances were factors in the crash.Authorities also said it was too early in the investigation to say who was at fault.A SigAlert was issued and the intersection would be closed for the rest of the night, authorities said.Crews were also working to restore power to the area because the crash affected a nearby electrical pole.The investigation was ongoing.