3 killed in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Carson

Three people were killed in an early morning two-vehicle collision in Carson Sunday, authorities said.The crash took place near the intersection if Del Amo Boulevrd and S. Avalon Boulevard. Police received a call concerning the collision around 2:24 a.m.Two people in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person from the second vehicle was transported were the victim later died.The scene was still active around 5 a.m., according to police, and an investigation was underway. There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the crash.