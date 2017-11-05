3 killed in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people were killed in an early morning two-vehicle collision in Carson Sunday, authorities said.

The crash took place near the intersection if Del Amo Boulevrd and S. Avalon Boulevard. Police received a call concerning the collision around 2:24 a.m.

Two people in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person from the second vehicle was transported were the victim later died.

The scene was still active around 5 a.m., according to police, and an investigation was underway. There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the crash.
