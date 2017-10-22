CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) --Coroner's officials released the identity of a woman whose body was discovered buried in a Crestline cave after someone saw a hand sticking out of the ground.
San Bernardino County coroner's investigators identified the woman as 32-year-old Jessica Widner of Lake Arrowhead
Thursday night, a report came in regarding a human hand extending from the ground near a glass bottle dumping ground.
Sheriff's deputies found the body inside a small cave dug about 8 feet into a hillside.
Investigators said it appears part of the cave may have collapsed and buried the woman, whose body was recovered on Friday.