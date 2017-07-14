Brides across the country, including in Southern California, may have to alter their wedding plans after bridal gown retailer Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores without notice.The company operates more than 60 Alfred Angelo Bridal Signature Stores in the U.S., and the store's gowns and dresses are also sold at more than 1,400 wholesale stores worldwide.In Southern California, there are six "Signature" stores and 13 authorized independent dealers.Several brides-to-be waited for hours outside the Beverly Grove Alfred Angelo location looking for answers and hoping that the store's doors will open.The only information came from a sign taped on the glass doors that read, "We are closed for the day. Sorry for the inconvenience. Open for pick up only."The sign also states that customers can call the store, but those who tried said no one picks up the phone. Also, customers say they've called the corporate office and received no information.Reana Bossi of Wilmington is getting married in less than 3 months. She said she came to the Beverly Grove location Thursday night before closing time, only to find that the store had already shut its doors."I need to see what's going on with my dress. My wedding is 2 1/2 months away. Freaking out, I don't know what I'm going to do," she said.Bossi said she has already paid in full for her gown."It is a big deal. This is what every girl dreams of. Your dress is your main accessory the day of your wedding. It's sad," Bossi said.On social media, some worried brides-to-be expressed concern about their dress orders.In Houston, brides were able to pick up their dresses, but they will have to find somewhere else to make the proper alterations.For brides who made a deposit on a dress, there's no guarantee they'll get their money back.The company is reportedly trying to ship items that were already paid for, but there's no guarantee those items will arrive by a certain date.Employees at Alfred Angelo's corporate office in Delray Beach, Florida, left the building on Thursday. The company has been around since 1933.Patricia A. Redmond, EsquireStearns Weaver Miller150 West Flagler StreetMiami, Florida 33130Phone: (305) 789-3553Fax: (305) 789-3395predmond@stearnsweaver.comMake sure to provide:- Your name- Contact information- Where/when the dress was purchased- Method of payment used- When you were expecting the dress to arrive- Amount already paid- Detail what was ordered and send a copy of your receipt(s)