One month later, family members are mourning the losses of loved ones killed during the Las Vegas massacre.24-year-old Jessica Milam from Sanger was among the injured in the mass shooting at the Route 91 festival a month ago.Milam is one of the last two victims still hospitalized in Las Vegas recovering after being shot in the liver.Her dad said she is being released from Sunrise hospital Friday afternoon.Milam has been recovering since going through surgery. At one point she had a chest tube, and one of her lungs partially collapsed.She had tremendous support back at home where people have held fundraisers to help her and her family.