"The care and safety of our patients is our highest priority. Immediately upon learning of this incident we suspended the employee and initiated an investigation."

Footage captured on a nanny camera shows an in-home nurse kicking a 6-year-old child in Santa Ana.Moments later in that same video, the caretaker walks over and slaps the boy in the face."It got me so mad. I didn't know what to do because I never know what to do in these cases," the boy's mother said.The child's mother, who did not want to show her face on camera, said the nurse comes to their home five days a week. The boy requires assistance around the clock because he suffers from CHARGE syndrome, a rare genetic disorder."He can't hear so he's not able to communicate. He's a stubborn baby and he has trouble breathing. He doesn't eat by himself, he eats through a machine," she said.After seeing the video, the boy's mother called police. Officers arrested 54-year-old Oscar Felix on suspicion of child abuse.Detectives believe there may be more victims."This individual has been a nurse for 14 years, I'm told, so how many people does he work for?" said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, with Santa Ana police.Felix works for Maxim Health Care Services. The service issued the following statement:The company said Felix has been fired and it is cooperating with police.If you believe your child may have been a victim, you are urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.