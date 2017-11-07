Defense in Palmdale abuse case tries to point finger away from mother's boyfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspicion in the death of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy should be cast on his mother, not her boyfriend, according to his defense. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Suspicion in the death of 8-year-old Palmdale boy Gabriel Fernandez should be cast on his mother, not her boyfriend, according to the man's defense.

Placida and Rodrigo Contreras, the grandparents of the victim and parents of defendant Isauro Aguirre, testified Tuesday through an interpreter that Pearl Fernandez had abandoned her son Arnold, Gabriel's older brother, years before Gabriel was abused.

"She told us that she did not love Arnold because she suffered so much during his delivery, that she did not love him, and that is why she gave him to us," explained grandfather Rodrigo Contreras.

MORE: Metal BBs, handcuffs found at Palmdale apartment used to torture boy, prosecution says

Neither saw Pearl Fernandez hit her children, but with Arnold, they once noted bruises and neglect.

Pearl Fernandez will be tried separately. The prosecution has presented evidence, including Aguirre's own confession that he beat the boy. Other exhibits included handcuffs, a baton, a BB gun and a cabinet where Gabriel was confined.

The defense's theory is that Pearl Fernandez's boyfriend Aguirre was easily pushed around by her, but testimony that they hoped would support that was thwarted.

They had hoped to call four witnesses to testify about Aguirre's slow comprehension: difficulties working at a McDonalds when he was 18, having a "D" average through middle school and repeating the 9th grade.

MORE: Recorded interviews reveal man accused of killing Palmdale boy admitted to hitting child the day he died

The judge ruled on Tuesday that such testimony would only be relevant if the defense had presented an expert to testify that Aguirre's slowness would inhibit his ability to conspire with Pearl Fernandez about the abuse of Gabriel and premeditate actions that would cause his death.

The defense had no expert.

"The court is going to stand by its ruling, and so the end result is, What are you left with?" the judge said. "What do you have left this morning?

"Nothing," the defense attorney responded.

Tuesday's hearing ended early because the defense simply ran out of witnesses. The trial will resume on Monday with closing arguments.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusetorturemurderchild killedcourt caselos angeles county sheriff's departmentPalmdaleLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Defense begins case in death of tortured Palmdale boy
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing Palmdale boy played in court
Grandfather of slain Palmdale boy says Gabriel was like his son
Palmdale boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Guard called 911 about Palmdale boy, was told it wasn't emergency
Cat litter found in murdered Palmdale boy's stomach, expert testifies
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
Court photos show 8-year-old Palmdale boy's battered body
Top Stories
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players arrested in China
USC assistant coach indicted in bribery investigation
Roy Halladay, former MLB pitcher, killed in plane crash
LAPD investigating 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick over rape allegation
SoCal-based Guide Dogs of America looking for 'puppy raisers'
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of CSUF student
VIDEO: Officer punches unruly University of Miami fan
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Show More
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
Orange County school re-brands controversial mascot
Reported rapes at CSUN nearly triple in 1 year
Starbucks offering BOGO free holiday drinks
Whittier liquor store clerk kills would-be robber in shootout
More News
Top Video
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players arrested in China
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of CSUF student
VIDEO: Officer punches unruly University of Miami fan
Reported rapes at CSUN nearly triple in 1 year
More Video