For the second year in a row, at least one student from Arcadia High School's 2017 graduating class will be headed to each of the eight Ivy League Universities in the country.Stanley Yu and Simone Chu, the class valedictorian and salutatorian, were proud to be part of the graduating class."I think that's what we call Arcadian excellence," Simone said. "We have a lot of kids who are really motivated and they know what they want to do with their lives."Simone, one of 64 salutatorians in her class, will be heading to Harvard in the fall. Her future goal is to become a journalist.Stanley will be attending Columbia University. He is a straight-A student with a 4.0 GPA. He said he is proud of his fellow students who were accepted by Ivy Leagues, but said that's not what is most important."We should also remember that Ivy Leagues aren't everything, going to an Ivy League doesn't automatically mean you'll be successful. It's about what you do at your college," he said.Stanley will be interning at NASA this summer and may be heading toward astrophysics as a career, but he's still thinking about it.The class, consisting of 883 students, graduated Thursday night.