Encino home believed to belong to Dodgers' Yasiel Puig burglarized

Dodger Yasiel Puig reacts after flying out during Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles.

By and ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An Encino home believed to be that of Dodgers star Yasiel Puig was burglarized Wednesday.

Los Angeles police said officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 5300 block of Louise Avenue, at a home possibly belonging to Puig. Authorities did not immediately confirm that information.

Authorities said they discovered a smashed window and confirmed items were taken from the home. It was unclear how much the property was worth.

It is not the first time Puig has been burglarized. His Sherman Oaks home was also targeted in March of this year. The suspect or suspects took approximately $170,000 in jewelry and other property.

The incident happened while Puig was in Arizona for spring training.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
