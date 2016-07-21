Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home burglarized

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home has been burglarized.
Eyewitness News confirmed that someone broke into the athlete's home and took approximately $170,000 in jewelry and other property. Los Angeles police said the exact dollar figure remains unclear.
The incident happened while Puig was in Arizona for spring training, which was sometime during the week of Feb. 27.
No one was injured during the burglary, and no arrests have been made. The investigation was ongoing.
This is the latest in high profile home burglaries so far this year.
In late January, burglars stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from the Tarzana home of former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher.
Just last month, thieves broke into the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morissette and made off with some $2 million worth of jewelry.