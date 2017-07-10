ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Blac Chyna gets temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian

EMBED </>More Videos

Saying she felt betrayed, Blac Chyna is talking publicly for the first time since nude photos of her were posted on social media by her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Blac Chyna has been granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian Monday.

The court hearing came as Chyna spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying she felt "betrayed" by the reality television star.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the temporary restraining order pending a hearing set for Aug. 8. Blancarte did not detail what the restraining order restrictions would entail at a brief hearing. He said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna's infant baby.

Last week, Kardashian posted explicit images of Chyna, who he has a child with, and attacked her in posts on Instagram and Twitter. Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying.

Kardashian did not appear at Monday's hearing. His lawyer, Robert Shapiro, apologized on his client's behalf outside the courthouse.

"I personally, on Mr. Kardashian's behalf, apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days," he said. "Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: Whatever's in the best interest of this child."

Shapiro said the child is with Kardashian.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnude photoscelebrityfightsocial mediainstagramtwitterlegalLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jenners respond to lawsuit: Only 2 Tupac T-shirts sold
In ABC News exclusive, Blac Chyna says she feels 'betrayed'
Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
Ringo Starr rings in birthday with annual celebration in Hollywood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shooter barricades self after opening fire on driver in OC
In ABC News exclusive, Blac Chyna says she feels 'betrayed'
California teen wins lottery twice in a week
CA wildfires prompt thousands to evacuate, state of emergency
Over 200 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Boyle Heights water main break results in flooding
Jenners respond to lawsuit: Only 2 Tupac T-shirts sold
Show More
Campers, many from SoCal, evacuated in Lake Cachuma fire
Afghan students denied US visa to attend robot competition
Laker Girl hopefuls hit the stage at weekend tryouts
Man killed in Tustin shooting; suspects sought
Alamo Fire spreads to nearly 24,000 acres
More News
Top Video
Boyle Heights water main break results in flooding
Jenners respond to lawsuit: Only 2 Tupac T-shirts sold
CA wildfires prompt thousands to evacuate, state of emergency
In ABC News exclusive, Blac Chyna says she feels 'betrayed'
More Video