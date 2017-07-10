LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Blac Chyna has been granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian Monday.
The court hearing came as Chyna spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying she felt "betrayed" by the reality television star.
Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the temporary restraining order pending a hearing set for Aug. 8. Blancarte did not detail what the restraining order restrictions would entail at a brief hearing. He said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna's infant baby.
Last week, Kardashian posted explicit images of Chyna, who he has a child with, and attacked her in posts on Instagram and Twitter. Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying.
Kardashian did not appear at Monday's hearing. His lawyer, Robert Shapiro, apologized on his client's behalf outside the courthouse.
"I personally, on Mr. Kardashian's behalf, apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days," he said. "Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: Whatever's in the best interest of this child."
Shapiro said the child is with Kardashian.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.