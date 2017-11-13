She's the queen of Tejano music and she might just have enough power to beat literature's most popular wizard.Selena Quintanilla is beloved around the world and now she's about to become a children's book character.While Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein's new board book "La Vida de Selena" isn't due on bookstore shelves until March, pre-orders have pushed the book to No. 2 on Amazon's Spanish book list.She's only eclipsed by J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."The book is part of Rodriguez and Stein's ongoing "Lil' Libros" bilingual biography series for children.