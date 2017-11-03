ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Thousands of fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star

It's been 22 years since Selena Quintanilla sang her last song, but super fans from across California made sure her legacy lives on during the unveiling ceremony for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Friday. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's been 22 years since Selena Quintanilla sang her last song, but super fans from across California made sure her legacy lives on during the unveiling ceremony for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Friday.

The Queen of Tejano got her star on the walk in a day the city dubbed "Selena Day."

"Since her make-up line came up and her sister and her family are really trying to promote her more, they were finally able to get a star for her," fan Nidia Robles, of Reseda, said. "It's all over social media so it's hard not to hear about it."

Down the street from Capital Records and the star were Selena lookalikes who lined up for blocks to catch a glimpse of the ceremony.

One man drove all the way from Bakersfield with his heart on his pant leg. In a hole on the leg was a tattooed portrait of his favorite singer.

"I am Mexican, but I did not grow up speaking Spanish. You know, that's her story. She grew up not speaking Spanish either and I think that a lot of second generation people have that same connection with her," Cesar Gonzalez said.

It's a star for a woman still touching millions of people even decades after her death.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, actress Eva Longoria and Selena's family were at the ceremony to accept the star and proclaim Nov. 3 as "Selena Day."

