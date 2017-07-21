ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The organist for the Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington by playing one of the band's biggest hits.
The organist played "Numb" in homage to Bennington during Thursday night's pregame.
Pitcher Brandon McCarthy also honored Bennington by using another Linkin Park song as his entrance music.
Bennington was found dead Thursday morning at his Rancho Palos Verdes home in a suspected suicide.
The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed Friday that Bennington died by hanging. Coroner's office spokesman Ed Winter said the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door.
A suicide note was not found. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Linkin Park canceled its North American tour Friday due to Bennington's death.
"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement.
Bennington was close friends with the late rocker Chris Cornell and sang a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at his funeral. Cornell, 52, had committed suicide in May by hanging himself. The Soundgarden singer's birthday was also on July 20.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.