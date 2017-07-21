ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

LA Dodgers organist plays Linkin Park's 'Numb' to honor Chester Bennington

EMBED </>More Videos

The organist for the Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington by playing one of the band's biggest hits at a pregame.

By ABC7.com staff
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The organist for the Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington by playing one of the band's biggest hits.

The organist played "Numb" in homage to Bennington during Thursday night's pregame.

Pitcher Brandon McCarthy also honored Bennington by using another Linkin Park song as his entrance music.

Bennington was found dead Thursday morning at his Rancho Palos Verdes home in a suspected suicide.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed Friday that Bennington died by hanging. Coroner's office spokesman Ed Winter said the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door.

A suicide note was not found. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

Linkin Park canceled its North American tour Friday due to Bennington's death.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

Bennington was close friends with the late rocker Chris Cornell and sang a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at his funeral. Cornell, 52, had committed suicide in May by hanging himself. The Soundgarden singer's birthday was also on July 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsportssuicidecelebritycelebrity deathsmusic newsmusicfamous deathfamous deathsElysian ParkLos AngelesRancho Palos Verdes
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tiffany Haddish recounts swamp tour w/ Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
Comic-Con kicks off in San Diego
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
Radio Flyer Landspeeder lets kids ride like a Jedi
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Girl, 11, killed in Lancaster hit-and-run; driver sought
Long Beach man sues California Lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Helicopter makes hard landing in Sherman Oaks neighborhood
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Autopsy: police captain killed city clerk, himself in Seal Beach
Amber Alert out of Paramount canceled; teen, car found
DWP worker injured in BB gun shooting in Sun Valley
Cool Kid Molly Ondich sends care packages to kids battling illnesses
Show More
Mother transforms six babies into princesses in photo shoot
Armed man killed in Santa Ana officer-involved shooting
VIDEO: Princess Charlotte throws tantrum
Teens who recorded drowning man won't be charged in death
Royal family releases birthday portrait of Prince George
More News
Top Video
Girl, 11, killed in Lancaster hit-and-run; driver sought
Long Beach man sues California Lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Helicopter makes hard landing in Sherman Oaks neighborhood
Cool Kid Molly Ondich sends care packages to kids battling illnesses
More Video