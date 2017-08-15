ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Hamilton' in LA: Lin-Manuel Miranda to hold ticket lottery outside Pantages

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting a special "Hamilton" ticket lottery for outside the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, which is the musical's official opening night in Los Angeles.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting a special ticket lottery for the musical outside the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, which is the show's official opening night in Los Angeles.

Fans can line up for the #Ham4Ham ticket lottery starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Entries will be collected from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. The drawing will be at 1 p.m.

The special lottery was announced on the official "Hamilton" app.

The Wednesday lottery event will feature several live performances outside the theater.

The lottery winners will get tickets for the front two rows for $10 (cash only). Winners must be present to win and must have a photo ID that matches the name drawn.

There was no word on how many winners will be chosen.

Regularly-priced premium seats can cost you more than $1,700 each.

The #Ham4Ham events are a tradition that started outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Broadway previews, according to the "Hamilton" app.

Another lottery for $10 "Hamilton" tickets was announced last week. To participate in that lottery, you have to enter on the "Hamilton" app or the Pantages' website.
