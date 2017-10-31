NETFLIX

Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Kevin Spacey controversy

Kevin Spacey is seen in this undated file photo. (AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Netflix has announced that production on "House of Cards" has been suspended amid the controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey.

In a statement to ABC News, the streaming channel said: "MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on HOUSE OF CARDS season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

Netflix is reportedly weighing different concepts for a spinoff of the hit show. On Monday they said the upcoming sixth season will be the last for "House of Cards."

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s. But Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spinoff.

Spacey has apologized for the incident which he said he doesn't recall but would have stemmed from "drunken behavior." He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixsex crimesex crimestelevisionu.s. & worldcelebritycelebrity crimeLos Angeles
Load Comments
NETFLIX
Netflix's 'Narcos' location manager murdered in Mexico
T-Mobile offers free Netflix subscription
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
'Black Panther,' 'Thor' make fans go wild at SDCC
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
Pedestrian, 76, killed in South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash
Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
Grandfather of slain Palmdale boy says Gabriel was like his son
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Mom transforms toddler into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween
Reckless driving suspect travels at high speeds in LA County
With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides
Show More
Forrest Gump impersonator running around Riverside
Woman killed when 12-year-old boy jumps off highway overpass
Venice gas leak not believed to be criminal, evacuations lifted
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
LA law enforcement celebrate state-of-the-art crime lab
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos