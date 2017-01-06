L.A. City
Organizations Only:
Please call the 24-hour hotline at (213) 847-3816, or send an email to LAFDtoys@gmail.com for directions on submitting the toy request form. Phone operation is available the day after Thanksgiving - 11/23/17.
L.A. County
Go to https://www.fire.lacounty.gov/ and click on the Spark of Love Toy Drive logo. Follow the directions to find your area and click on the application to apply.
All inquiries via email: sparkoflove@fire.lacounty.gov
- Burbank
All toy requests should be made to:
Pat Smola
Family Service Agency of Burbank
2721 W. Burbank Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91505
patsmola@aol.com
(818) 845-7671
Only Burbank residents requests accepted.
- El Segundo
Only organizations serving the city of El Segundo and the surrounding South Bay cities will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(C) 3).
To print out an application, go to: http://www.elsegundo.org/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=15297
Submit your request via fax at (310) 414-0929 or via email to sparkoflove@elsegundo.org
Requests will be accepted up until Dec. 6, 2017.
- Glendale
Applications will be accepted between Nov. 13, 2017, and Dec. 15, 2017.
Applications can be picked up in person at 421 Oak Street, Glendale 91204, or accessed online at www.glendalefire.org.
Applications may be submitted by fax at (818) 547-1031 or in person at 421 Oak Street, Glendale 91204.
If there are questions, please call (818) 521-5381.
- Long Beach
Go to www.sparkoflove.org/lbfd. Click "Forms."
Request forms will be accepted via FAX starting Nov. 1. Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process. Forms received prior to the start date will not be considered.
FAX completed form to (562) 570-2506.
For questions regarding the Toy Drive contact: Firefighter Will Nash at (562) 977-TOYS (8697)
- Monrovia
Monrovia residents can pick up a toy request form at the Foothill Unity Center.
Foothill Unity Center is located at:
415 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016
Phone: (626) 358-3486
Hours: 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday
Requests will be accepted via FAX starting Nov. 1.
Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process.
Fax forms to Foothill Utility Center at (626) 358 - 8224.
For questions regarding the toy drive please call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at (626) 256 - 8181.
- Pasadena
To request toys, go to the following website and click on the Spark of Love Toy Drive logo and follow the instructions: www.cityofpasadena.net/fire
Ventura County
Please contact the Children's Services Auxiliary (CSA) at (805) 654-3245 or via email at csa@ventura.org. The Children's Services Auxiliary will provide Ventura County residents with information on how to obtain a voucher from partner organizations within the Ventura County.
Orange County
Toy requests for groups have closed. For families or individuals requesting toys, please check back for a Toy Give Away Day which will happen sometime in December.
Riverside County
- City of Riverside
Go to www.riversideca.gov
Visit one of the nine community centers listed below to fill out your toy request application.
Contact your local Riverside City Community Center for more information.
Joyce Jackson Community Center: (951) 351- 6130
Renck Community Center: (951) 351- 6132
Arlanza Community Center: (951) 351- 6135
La Sierra Community Center: (951) 351- 6131
Caesar Chavez Community Center: (951) 826-5746
Stratton Community Center: (951) 826- 5355
Orange Terrace Community Center: (951) 571-0285
Ruth Lewis Community Center: (951) 826-5654
Ysmael Villegas Community Center: (951) 351-6142
- Corona/Norco Residents
Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in November, visit the Settlement House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill out your toy request application.
To apply for Toy Requests please bring a picture I.D. along with your children's immunization card, social security card or birth certificate.
Proof of income and proof of residency in Corona or Norco is required.
If you are a Corona or Norco resident, the Settlement House is located at:
507 S. Vicentia Ave.
Corona, CA 92882
(951) 737-3504
www.settlementhouse.net
For more information, please call (951) 737-3504 or email the Settlement House at settlementhouse@hotmail.com
San Bernardino County Fire Department
Toy Request Guidelines for Non-Profit Organizations serving the cities listed in the following Divisions.
- Division 1: Bloomington, Devore, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Lytle Creek, Mentone, Mt. Baldy, Muscoy & San Antonio Heights
- Division 2: Adelanto, El Mirage, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Oak Hills, Phelan, Pinon Hills, Summit Valley, Windy Acres & Wrightwood
- Division 3: Baker, Baldy Mesa, Victorville, Harvard, Helendale, Hinkley, Oro Grande, Red Mountain, Searles Valley, Spring Valley Lake & Trona
- Division 4: Crest Forest, Angelus Oaks, Barton Flats, Cedar Glen, Crest Park, Deer Lodge Park, Fawnskin, Forest Falls, Green Valley Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Mountain Home Village & Sky Forest
- Division 5: Big River, Earp, Havasu Landing, Johnson Valley, Joshua Tree, Landers, Needles, Pioneer Town, Wonder Valley & Yucca Valley
Toy Request Forms can be submitted at www.sbcfire.org
- Please complete your Spark of Love Toy Request Form, including your Non-Profit 501(c)(3) number, and submit or fax to Children's Fund at (909) 379-0006
- Individuals living in the cities listed above can contact a local Non-Profit Organization in your community or call 2-1-1 for additional resources in your neighborhood
For additional information, you may call the Children's Fund Spark of Love Hotline at (909) 379-6040
- Loma Linda
Visit the Loma Linda Civic Center to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.
Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.
Loma Linda Civic Center is located at:
25541 Barton Road
Loma Linda, CA 92354
For more information please call (909) 799-2850
- Ontario
Individual Families:
Contact the Ontario Salvation Army to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.
Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.
Ontario Salvation Army
1412 South Euclid Ave.
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986- 6748
Organizations:
Only organizations serving the City of Ontario will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3).
Email your request to VLopez@ontarioca.gov
- Rancho Cucamonga
Individual Families:
All individuals requesting toys must register in person at the Rancho Cucamonga Family Resource Center, located at 9791 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19. Please note the following requirements:
Only the child's legal guardian can make the request.
Guardian must show child's birth certificate.
Guardian and child must be Rancho Cucamonga residents and must demonstrate proof of residency with photo ID and/or a utility bill.
Organizations:
Only organizations serving the City of Rancho Cucamonga will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3). A maximum of 100 toys will be provided to each organization applying. Please contact Rancho Cucamonga Fire Headquarters at (909) 477-2770 to obtain an Organizational Application for Toys, which must be submitted by December 1, 2016.