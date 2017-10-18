EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --A massive fire at the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo raised concerns that gas prices would be affected, but officials said Wednesday that won't be the case.
The blaze broke out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and several fire departments responded to battle the fire. With aggressive efforts, firefighters had the fire under control and knocked down by 11:18 p.m.
Smoke could be seen for miles and small explosions were visible as the flames hit power lines.
Chevron has its own fire department on the property and those firefighters were the first on the scene. They were quickly assisted by Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach departments.
Refinery officials said the fire was contained to a distribution manifold adjacent to storage tanks along the southwest area of the property. No injuries were reported.
In a press release, refinery officials said they do not expect the fire to affect its ability to supply petroleum products to customers. It said the fire did not damage any of its main processing units.
According to the company, the refinery provides 40 percent of the jet fuel used at Los Angeles International Airport, which is near the property. It also has 20 percent of the market in gasoline in Southern California.
AAA and Gas Buddies also said the fire should not have any impact on prices.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.