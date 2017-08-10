A 12-year-old girl has died after being struck in an apparent drive-by shooting Wednesday evening at her home in Victorville, officials said.The victim was inside the residence in the 17000 block of Monaco Drive about 8:23 p.m. when she was hit several times, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. A neighbor said she heard several gunshots.The child was transported to a trauma center in grave condition. Officials later confirmed that she did not survive.Distraught family members outside the home were seen reeling from the tragedy.