12-year-old girl dies after being struck in apparent drive-by shooting at Victorville home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 12-year-old girl has died after being struck in an apparent drive-by shooting Wednesday evening at her home in Victorville, officials said.

The victim was inside the residence in the 17000 block of Monaco Drive about 8:23 p.m. when she was hit several times, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. A neighbor said she heard several gunshots.

The child was transported to a trauma center in grave condition. Officials later confirmed that she did not survive.

Distraught family members outside the home were seen reeling from the tragedy.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
