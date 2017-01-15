Hundreds gather in Hollywood for 'Save Our Healthcare' rally

Hundreds rally in Hollywood to save the Affordable Care Act. We're live at 7pm on KDOC and at 11pm on ABC7 with the story. pic.twitter.com/pcb3DFepJe — Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) January 16, 2017

Demonstrators in Southern California joined thousands across the nation on Sunday in attending "Save Our Healthcare" rallies, being held by democrats.Hundreds gathered outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood after republicans voted last week to begin repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.Several were heard chanting "healthcare for all," accompanied with cheers from crowds holding signs.Many protestors said they think it is irresponsible to dismantle Obamacare without having a set plan in place to replace it.Others said they fear people with pre-existing conditions will be unable to get health insurance."Yes, we can improve it but we can't just get rid of it," said resident Stephen Fixary. "There's too much many people who require it, expecially my son, who has a future ahead of him. If it's gone, I don't know what I'm going to do."