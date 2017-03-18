HEALTHY LIVING

LA seniors gather to protest proposed health care repeal bill

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds gathered at a senior center near MacArthur Park to protest President Trump's proposed health care repeal bill. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles seniors at St. Barnabas Senior Services near MacArthur Park held a protest Friday over concerns about the proposed health care repeal bill.

The center is in the third poorest California district.

"When you get to my age and live on such a small income, there's so much uncertainty," 78-year-old Hermie Cruz said.

Advocates for the elderly have said that the new budget proposals under President Donald Trump are putting seniors under siege.

"His administration is on a frontal attack -- the worst one that I've ever seen and I've been doing this for a very long time," said Ernie Powell with Social Security Works.

Hundreds of elderly protested over the proposed cuts to programs including Meals on Wheels, health insurance and long-term care which helps pay for nursing home stays.

"Seventy percent of us are going to need long-term care and (the bill is) going to make significant cuts," Powell said.

Most of the seniors in the center rely on many of the programs that are on the line but find that the cuts to Medicare and Medi-Cal will hurt them the most.

"Medicare doesn't cover prescriptions, for example. Medi-Cal steps in and covers that for low-income seniors," Nancy Gomez with Health Access California explained. "Medicare doesn't cover long-term care for seniors, Medi-Cal covers that."

Seniors at St. Barnabas continue to hope that others will make their voices heard.

"We're going to die fast enough but we don't want to die any quicker without our Medicare," one senior, Orlando Estrada, said.
Related Topics:
healthsenior citizenselderlyhealth careObamacareaffordable care actPresident Donald Trumpprotesthealthy livingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
Tattoo laser removal: What you need to know
Antelope Valley patients fear loss of health coverage w/ new GOP bill
Balloon therapy could help those w/ chronic sinusitis
Pasadena teens learn about the brain from top researchers
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
Experts offer tips to make Sunday's LA Marathon a success
Undocumented immigrants missing appointments out of fear, doctors say
Tattoo laser removal: What you need to know
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple
Man killed at Paris airport trying to grab soldier's rifle
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
Man accused of killing EMT with ambulance has 31 prior arrests
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
Pedestrian fatally struck on 405 Freeway in North Hills
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
Show More
SoCal sizzles while East Coast shivers
Carmakers now offering more SUVs as hybrids
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
Teacher who cut throat in OC court gets 46 years to life for sexual assault
UCLA advances in NCAA tourney with 97-80 win over Kent State
More News
Top Video
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
Man accused of killing EMT with ambulance has 31 prior arrests
Wrongly-imprisoned man released from LA jail after more than 3 decades
More Video