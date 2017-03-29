HEALTH & FITNESS

Torrance City Council votes to phase out hydrofluoric acid at refinery

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lawmakers have adopted a resolution to phase out the use of a dangerous chemical at the Torrance Refinery. (KABC)

By
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Lawmakers have adopted a resolution to phase out the use of a chemical at the Torrance Refinery.

The City Council voted Tuesday night unanimously in favor of phasing out hydrofluoric acid - a big win in the eyes of Torrance residents.

The meeting stretched well beyond midnight, with both sides weighing in.

Residents raised concerns about safety issues at the refinery following a number of worrisome incidents, including an explosion in 2015.

On the other hand, refinery officials insisted that they need hydrofluoric acid for the refining process, saying if they can't use it, it would jeopardize many high-paying jobs in Torrance.

Company officials and local employees said the plant has used HF in the refining process for roughly 20 years.

Still, residents say it's just not worth the risks.

"While HF and MHF may have been used for decades, neither of these deadly chemicals are welcome in Torrance or the South Bay any longer," said one person who spoke at the meeting.

The next step is the South Coast Air Quality Management District's public meeting scheduled for Saturday, when both sides are again expected to present their cases for and against phasing out hydrofluoric acid.
Related Topics:
healthenvironmentchemical leakbanTorranceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Torrance debating ban of refinery chemical
Residents call for removal of hydrofluoric acid at Torrance Refinery
Fire, explosion reported at Torrance Refinery, police say
HEALTH & FITNESS
Torrance debating ban of refinery chemical
Experts say pre-diabetes can still cause damage to body
Northridge doctor uses small device to improve vision
Cryotherapy helps cool down inflammatory challenges
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Crash, downed power pole temporarily closes PCH in Malibu
Woman strikes Capitol Police cruiser, taken into custody
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 10 Fwy in DTLA; lanes back open
Trump calls for domestic cuts to cover border wall down payment
Three storm chasers die after west Texas tornadoes
United Kingdom formally triggers 'Brexit' process
Driver robbed, shot before crashing into Leimert Park church
Show More
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
Mom spreads important message on car seat safety
U-shaped skyscraper would change Manhattan skyline
Man charged w/ murder in shooting death of Pomona boy
Lesley Ann Warren appearing in Cerritos show celebrating movies, dance
More News
Top Video
Crash, downed power pole temporarily closes PCH in Malibu
United Kingdom formally triggers 'Brexit' process
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 10 Fwy in DTLA; lanes back open
More Video