Students spend spring break volunteering to install solar panels

Dozens of college students across the country are giving up their spring breaks to help install solar panels for low-to-moderate income families.In the Los Angeles area, nonprofit Grid Alternatives installs solar systems for more than 200 families every year at no cost.Student volunteers spend the week doing community outreach and learning about the solar industry. They spend two days installing the solar panels.The panels can save average homeowners about 80 percent off their utility bills, according to Grid Alternatives.Students who complete the program have access to mentorship opportunities and job openings.For more on the solar panel program and its student volunteers, watch the video above.