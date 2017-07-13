NEWS

At least 1 killed, several hospitalized in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash

A woman was killed and several other people were injured in a violent three-car crash in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles early Thursday morning. (KABC)

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was killed and several other people were injured in a violent three-car crash in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The collision, which stretched several blocks, was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Irondale Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

It all started when a Dodge Challenger traveling along Roscoe Boulevard at a high rate of speed hit a Subaru, which then lost control. The Challenger kept going until the driver struck a Ford vehicle driven by a woman in her early 20s. The Ford slammed into a tree, killing the female driver.

The sole occupant in the Subaru suffered minor injuries.

All three men in the Challenger had to be extricated. One was transported in critical condition, and the two others had severe injuries, according to LAPD investigators. Police said the Challenger caught fire at some point and passersby helped control the blaze until fire personnel arrived.

Investigators at the scene said preliminary tests indicate the driver in the Challenger was driving under the influence. It was not yet clear whether it was drugs or alcohol. There was no indication street racing was involved.

Roscoe Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Mason and De Soto Avenues. The closure was expected to last several hours as authorities investigated the cause of the crash.
