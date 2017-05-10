10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Ten great white sharks were spotted near the coast of Long Beach on Wednesday.
The sharks were spotted swimming within 50 yards of the beach.
Long Beach Lifeguards said 24-hour advisory notifications were posted along the beach, but the beach would remain open.
5 great white sharks were spotted right off the coast of Long Beach https://t.co/MRVPUuvGm0 pic.twitter.com/h8NsXNB5Oz— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 11, 2017
A shark advisory is issued when "there is a confirmed sighting of a non-aggressive shark."
Crews in boats were seen attempting to scare off the sharks, but the effort appeared to have no impact as the sharks lingered in the area.