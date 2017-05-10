NEWS

10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten great white sharks were seen right near the shore in Long Beach.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Ten great white sharks were spotted near the coast of Long Beach on Wednesday.

The sharks were spotted swimming within 50 yards of the beach.

Long Beach Lifeguards said 24-hour advisory notifications were posted along the beach, but the beach would remain open.


A shark advisory is issued when "there is a confirmed sighting of a non-aggressive shark."

Crews in boats were seen attempting to scare off the sharks, but the effort appeared to have no impact as the sharks lingered in the area.
Related Topics:
newssharkslifeguardanimalswild animalsoceansLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
Robbery suspect leads police on chase through Whittier
Comey's farewell letter: 'I will be fine, although I will miss you'
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
More News
Top Stories
Robbery suspect leads police on chase through Whittier
Video shows San Bernardino school gunman before shooting
Fearless dog takes on bear in Bradbury backyard
Trump's health care plan elicits support, skepticism
Congressman Schiff questions Comey's sudden firing
Officials: Comey asked for more Russia probe resources before firing
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in crash
Show More
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
Bowling for Rhinos to raise money to help endangered rhinoceroses
CA couple says they heard footsteps before coffin was discovered
3 pit bulls shot by police after attacking man, killing dog in DTLA
Orange County supervisors vote to increase beds for jailed immigrants
More News
Top Video
Fearless dog takes on bear in Bradbury backyard
Congressman Schiff questions Comey's sudden firing
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
Video shows San Bernardino school gunman before shooting
More Video