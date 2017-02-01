NEWS

2 suspects shot by deputies at San Manuel casino

Two car-theft suspects were injured in a deputy-involved shooting at the San Manuel casino Wednesday night, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN MANUEL, Calif. (KABC) --
Two car-theft suspects were injured in a deputy-involved shooting at the San Manuel casino Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident began when San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responding to a stolen car report approached a vehicle on the fourth level of the casino's parking structure, officials said.

Shots were fired and the persons in the car attempted to drive off, making it only to the third level.

They were taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

The San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino remained open.

"The Tribe and Casino do our utmost to ensure that our patrons and employees are in a safe environment when they visit the community and we are working with the Sheriff's Office tonight as well," casino officials said.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingdeputy-involved shootingpolice-involved shootingstolen carcasinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 Held Hostage in Ongoing Situation at Delaware Prison
Fullerton students arrested for alleged school shooting plot
First Lady Hires Chief of Staff, Plans Move to DC
Quebec Shooting Suspect Visited Mosque Days Before Attack
More News
Top Stories
Chase suspect heads wrong way on 10 Fwy, crashes into CHP car
Victims in Irvine fatal shooting ID'd as mother, brother of suspect
UC Berkeley protests over Breitbart editor turn violent
Fullerton students arrested for alleged school shooting plot
Suspect remains at large in murder of ex-girlfriend in San Bernardino
Home invasion robbery suspects sought in Hollywood
LAPD investigating body found at Echo Park Lake
Show More
OC construction worker raises awareness of male breast cancer
VIDEO: SB deputy threatens man trying to file report
Flying cars coming closer to reality
El Camino College Compton on lockdown as drive-by shooting investigated
LA federal court grants temporary restraining order against travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos