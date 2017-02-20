2 Whittier police officers, suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting

Whittier Police investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of Colima Rd./Mar Vista St., please use alternate routes. #whittierpd pic.twitter.com/7Kn46eFZVi — Whittier Police Dept (@whittierpd) February 20, 2017

Two Whittier police officers and a suspect were injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning, officials said.All three were struck by gunfire, but the extent of their injuries and conditions were not immediately known, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating this incident.Sheriff's deputies responded to the call of the shooting near Mar Vista Street and Colima Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.Los Angeles County fire officials said three people were transported to hospitals following the incident.The investigation is ongoing. If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500