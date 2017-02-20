  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
2 Whittier police officers, suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting

A Whittier Police Department vehicle is seen parked outside a hospital on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Two Whittier police officers and a suspect were injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning, officials said.

All three were struck by gunfire, but the extent of their injuries and conditions were not immediately known, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating this incident.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the call of the shooting near Mar Vista Street and Colima Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.


Los Angeles County fire officials said three people were transported to hospitals following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
