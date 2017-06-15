NEWS

3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs, crashing them during South LA chases

A crushed LAPD SUV is shown in a photo after a teenage cadet is suspected of stealing it and crashing it in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES
Three teenage police cadets are suspected of stealing two Los Angeles police patrol SUVs, leading police on two separate chases and crashing the vehicles in South L.A.

The chases started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when police discovered two stolen SUVs and a chase started.

During an afternoon press conference Thursday, Chief Charlie Beck said an LAPD officer was chasing both cars when it started, but the vehicles went separate ways and created two separate chases.

The first vehicle crashed in the area of 77th and San Pedro streets, while the other one ended in a crash at Central Avenue and Adams Boulevard, Beck said.

At each scene, teenagers were taken into custody. Beck said they were police cadets who were 15, 16 and 17 years old. They were booked on charges involving stealing the police vehicles and theft of other property found inside the cars.

Authorities found Tasers, two radios and a bullet proof vest while searching the vehicles, according to Beck.

Beck said the department needs the public's help because he believes the teens may have also impersonated police officers while they had the vehicles.

When asked if one of the vehicles had been missing since late May, Beck said it may be possible that one was but it was too early in the investigation to know for sure.

He said the teens accessed the SUVs by signing the vehicles out of stations using the names of existing officers, one of whom was on vacation. Cadets are not allowed to drive LAPD vehicles.

Police vehicles are part of an automated system where members of the LAPD must sign the vehicles in and out.

The car inventory is checked on a daily basis, Beck said, and added that the system failed this time since one of the vehicles may have been missing for a while. Authorities were alerted to the missing vehicles when one supervisor noticed a discrepancy.

Beck said the investigation is still in the very early stages and many interviews of officers, other cadets and other police personnel still have to be done.

"We're going to take this apart top to bottom. We're going to see what we can do better," Beck said. "We don't want to give anybody the ability to cross the line if we can help it."
