3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck in Santa Monica late Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The USGS reports the earthquake hit at a depth of about 5.4 miles at about 10:28 p.m.
The ABC7 Quake Cam captured the moment the earthquake struck.
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the probability of the earthquake being a foreshock was 5 percent.
She said the chance of the earthquake being a foreshock to a much larger earthquake was much smaller.
ABC7 viewers used #abc7eyewitness on social media to report feeling the earthquake in Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Westwood, Brentwood, Woodland Hills, Sherman Oaks, Playa Vista and Marina del Ray.
