NEWS

3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Santa Monica

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Santa Monica Monday night. (USGS)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck in Santa Monica late Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the earthquake hit at a depth of about 5.4 miles at about 10:28 p.m.

The ABC7 Quake Cam captured the moment the earthquake struck.


Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the probability of the earthquake being a foreshock was 5 percent.

She said the chance of the earthquake being a foreshock to a much larger earthquake was much smaller.


ABC7 viewers used #abc7eyewitness on social media to report feeling the earthquake in Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Westwood, Brentwood, Woodland Hills, Sherman Oaks, Playa Vista and Marina del Ray.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsearthquakeUSGSSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputies looking for arson suspect in San Bernardino National Forest
May Day protesters take streets for workers' rights
Portland May Day demonstrations turn violent: Protesters hurl bottles, Molotov cocktails at cops
Good Samaritans recall rescuing woman after San Onofre beach shark attack
More News
Top Stories
Deputies looking for arson suspect in San Bernardino National Forest
Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old boy due to DUI history
101 Fwy to be closed in Calabasas overnight this week
California population grows to 39.5 million; LA over 4 million
May Day march: 1 arrested in DTLA after burning American flag
Good Samaritans recall rescuing woman after San Onofre beach shark attack
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
Show More
May Day marchers in Riverside condemn Trump
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
Laughter yoga class helps seniors stay sharp and healthy
Study finds link between some antibiotics and miscarriage risk
Suspect shot, wounded in confrontation with Gardena police
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos