POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --A Pomona neighborhood is on edge Saturday after another drive-by shooting at a home where an 8-year-old boy was killed while having dinner with family friends.
Neighbors in the area were too frightened to be identified on camera.
"We're not at ease you know? We're just leaving and coming inside the house because you never know what's going to happen," one person said. "We're really concerned for our safety - for our family mainly."
The gunfire rang out just after 7 a.m. Neighbors said they heard about four to five shots that were all aimed at a home in the 1100 block of W. 11th Street. No one was injured in this incident.
This is the third time a drive-by shooting has occurred at the residence. The first happened when the owners weren't home, so no one was injured.
But the second shooting on Feb. 20 claimed the life of Jonah Hwang. The 8-year-old boy was gunned down while he and his parents were having dinner with the homeowners.
Hwang's parents, who adopted him from Taiwan three years ago, are both teachers as is the owner of the home.
Police and neighbors said they have no idea why anyone would target the house.
"They've been good neighbors, as far as we know. They're good people. We're all shocked and in disbelief. I mean anyone honestly in this neighborhood we'd be surprised, but especially them," the neighbor said.
Friends said the residents of the house have not been staying there since Hwang's murder.
Police said they canvassed the neighborhood repeatedly for clues and are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of getting the break they need in the murder and ongoing shootings.
Anyone with information on the murder or drive-by shootings is urged to call Pomona police. You can remain anonymous.