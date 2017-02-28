76-year-old victim of pit pull attack in Lincoln Heights dies

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 76-year-old victim of a vicious pit pull attack earlier this month has died, according to family members.
Valentine Herrera was critically injured after he and his small dog were viciously attacked by two neighborhood pit bulls in Lincoln Heights.
The man's Pomeranian was killed.
Herrera's family said he was in grave condition earlier this week but passed away Monday afternoon.
A GoFundMe account was set up to raise funds. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/3fdokt4.