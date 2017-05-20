NEWS

8 hurt after jet collides with truck on service road at Los Angeles International Airport

A single-aisle Aeromexico jet collided with a supply truck that overturned Saturday afternoon on a service road at Los Angeles Airport, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A single-aisle Aeromexico jet collided with a supply truck that overturned Saturday afternoon on a service road at Los Angeles Airport, authorities said.

Eight people were onboard the utility truck when it was hit shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the taxiway. The right wing of the aircraft was damaged in the crash, but none of the 146 passengers and crew on board were hurt, LAX police said.

A passenger onboard the Aeromexico flight captured an image of the overturned utility truck and damaged wing.


Eight people, six men and two women, suffered non-life threatening injuries, although authorities previously said one person was critically injured. The two women had more serious injuries, but none were critical.

According to a flight radar, the plane arrived at LAX from Mexico City.
