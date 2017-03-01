NEWS

Arson investigators at scene of Van Nuys church fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

An investigation was underway Wednesday morning into the cause of an overnight fire at a Mormon church in Van Nuys. (KABC)

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An investigation was underway Wednesday morning into the cause of an overnight fire at a Mormon church in Van Nuys.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the church blaze in the 15500 block of Saticoy Street at about 2:15 a.m., according to an LAFD alert from spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

Upon arrival, crews found flames coming out of what appeared to be a kitchen or attic area, located in the back of the structure.

Crews were able to contain the fire in its initial spot and prevent damage in the structure's chapel, Humphrey said. The blaze was declared a knockdown after about an hour, he added.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Arson investigators were at the scene to determine the cause.
