Burglary suspect shot, killed in Long Beach

A burglary suspect was shot and killed by a resident in Long Beach early Monday, police said.Long Beach police were called to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Artesia Boulevard at 5:16 a.m. Monday.They found a man who had been shot in the body. The Long Beach Fire Department brought the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.Police talked to a man at the scene and determined that he had shot a burglary suspect. He had called police after the shooting and remained at the scene.Police are continuing to investigate.