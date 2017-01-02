NEWS

Burglary suspect shot, killed in Long Beach

Long Beach police are investigating the shooting death of a man believed to be a burglar in the 200 block of Artesia Boulevard on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH (KABC) --
A burglary suspect was shot and killed by a resident in Long Beach early Monday, police said.

Long Beach police were called to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Artesia Boulevard at 5:16 a.m. Monday.

They found a man who had been shot in the body. The Long Beach Fire Department brought the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police talked to a man at the scene and determined that he had shot a burglary suspect. He had called police after the shooting and remained at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

