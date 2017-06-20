NEWS

Car theft suspect shot dead by police after chase in South Gate

Police and firefighters are seen at the site of a crash and an officer-involved shooting in South Gate on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (KABC)

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspected car thief led police on a short chase before crashing into multiple cars in South Gate, where he fled on foot before getting fatally shot by police on Tuesday.

The incident began around 7:45 a.m. when a South Gate police officer got a LoJack hit on a Honda Pilot, which was reported to be stolen.

The suspect evaded police for a short distance before he sped through an intersection and rear-ended a vehicle with one passenger on board. The suspect's car then spun out and struck several other cars. At least four wrecked cars were seen near the location.

The suspect ditched his vehicle and fled on foot through an apartment complex near California Avenue and Santa Ana Street. That's when an officer-involved shooting took place. The suspect died at the scene, police said.

South Gate police did not release any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It was not known if the suspect was armed.

The woman in the first car struck by the suspect was transported to an area hospital. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a total of two people from the scene were transported to hospitals. The nature of the second person's injuries was not clear.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
