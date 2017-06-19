Castaic wildfire containment increases amid dangerous high heat

#LakeFire @castaiclake 60% contained 800 acres firefighters will be working throughout the day mopping up & construing containment lines pic.twitter.com/Iu6ESfsEwL — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) June 19, 2017

Firefighters are gaining good ground on a brush fire that erupted over the weekend at Lake Castiac, but crews are facing scorching temps as they continue their battle.As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, the blaze was 60 percent contained, according to a tweet posted from the Angeles National Forest's account.The fire, which broke out on Saturday, charred 800 acres and destroyed two outbuildings. No injuries were reported.Nearly 400 firefighters and five aircraft are working on getting full containment of the fire on Monday. Firefighters will cut new fire lines in order to make sure the entire burn area is completely surrounded."We did an infrared flight last night. We did find some small, isolated heat sources within the interior of the fire," said Nathan Judy, a fire information officer with the Angeles National Forest. "So our firefighters will be working those heat sources today, trying to find out where it's still smoldering and make sure we put all those heat sources out."The heat is raising concerns about other fires sparking. Also, firefighters have to be extremely careful in this scorching weather. They'll be taking extra breaks and keeping hydrated.Temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees in the Castaic area Monday.The cause of the fire was unknown, but investigators said it started in a picnic area where campers can barbecue.