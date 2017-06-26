Castaic woman shoots suspect during burglary attempt

A Castaic homeowner shot a man who forced entry into her residence in the early morning hours Monday, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.Deputies said the suspect, a Hispanic male, entered the woman's home through a rear door. The homeowner was armed with a handgun and after a confrontation with the suspect, she fired one shot, hitting the man in the chest.Authorities were called to the scene and rendered aid to the suspect until he was transported to a local hospital. The man is listed in fair condition and remains in custody on a burglary charge.According to sheriff's deputies, the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the attempted burglary is asked to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Detective Bureau at 661-255-1121.