NEWS

Coast Guard suspends search for swimmer, 18, who went missing off Huntington Beach

A bystander's video shows a Coast Guard helicopter and boats searching for a missing swimmer off Bolsa Chica State Beach. (BZ)

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Coast Guard on Sunday suspended a search for an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing off Bolsa Chica State Beach.

Shaun Linn's disappearance was reported to the Coast Guard's Los Angeles-Long Beach section by a caller about 5:17 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement.

Linn had "entered the water and did not return to the surface approximately 50-100 yards from the beach," the news release said.

A helicopter crew was deployed from the Coast Guard base at Point Mugu, a crew aboard a 45-foot boat deployed from Station Los Angeles, and an 87-foot cutter responded from its home port in Oxnard.

A 120-foot-square-mile area was searched for more than 15 hours, the statement said, assisted by Bolsa Chica State Park lifeguards, the Huntington Beach Harbor Patrol and a helicopter from Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Two other swimmers were rescued and taken to hospitals in unknown condition.

The missing man was last seen wearing red and white swim trunks. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call the Coast Guard command center at (310) 521-3801.
