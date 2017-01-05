Crews find helicopter that crashed off coast of San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Crews located a helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Pedro, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Officials said crews located the wreckage just inside the break wall Thursday morning. The helicopter was attempting to take photographs of a cruise ship when it reportedly crashed in the ocean.
Eyewitness News learned that an R-22 Beta helicopter left the Torrance Airport around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The helicopter belongs to JJ Helicopters, a Torrance-based company.
The Port Police said a pilot and one passenger were on board the helicopter. Officials said passengers on a cruise ship reported seeing a helicopter go down in the port area.
Casey Warren told Eyewitness News his godfather, Michael Justice, was in the helicopter and was going to photograph the cruise ship.
"A sunset shot, we booked it for an hour," Warren explained. "I was supposed to be on the craft with him and I got booted because the R-44 that we wanted wasn't available so he went up in a 22. It only seats one."
Warren said he went to JJ Helicopters after Justice didn't return home Wednesday night.
"He never came home. I got worried so I started calling and I figured I'd come down here to see if his car is still here and that's his car," Warren said pointing to a white vehicle in the parking lot.
Friends and family described Justice as a renowned photographer who traveled the world for his work. Some of his highlights included contributing to National Geographic, flying with the Blue Angels and photographing Mother Theresa.
The U.S. Coast Guard, who came to assist in the search, closed the Los Angeles Harbor entrance as efforts to find something continued. Officials announced the port had re-opened.
Cmdr. Romulus Matthews with the Coast Guard said searchers were scoured an area of roughly 3-5 nautical square miles near Cabrillo Beach.
The search was called off Wednesday evening amid wet weather, which created low visibility. The search resumed Thursday morning when the wreckage was located.